martes, abril 20, 2021
Viviendo Veracruz

Por Rodolfo González
Helen Aguilar, Juanita Utrera y Daisy Tejera en apoyo a niños. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Edgar Pedraza y Kerem Happuc en Viviendo Veracruz. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Francisco y Maly Flores de Gutiérrez de Velasco en El Dictamen. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Lic. Virgilio Cruz Parra y sus hijos Ricardo y Marisol Cruz Casas, el Jet Set. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Baldomero Cano y Ortencia Moreno, celebrando 32 aniversario de Amor. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Andrés Córdova, estudiante del CEA Televisa. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Grace Prado y Natalia Aguirre Prado, mamá e hija. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Arturo Negrete Cuellar. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Lily Oropeza Méndez, 9 años y posando para Rodolfo González Moreno. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
