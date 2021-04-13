fbpx
martes, abril 13, 2021
InicioSociales
Sociales

Viviendo Veracruz

Por Rodolfo González
Hilda Verde en El Dictamen. Foto: Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Miguel Ángel Celaya Arrieta y Delfina Melgarejo Thompson con Luis Mario Celaya Melgarejo, el sureste en El Dictamen. Foto: Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Irlanda Velazco González y Fernando Sánchez López, nuevos Licenciados en Administración generación 2016-2020. Foto: Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Adela Robles Morales celebra cumpleaños. Foto: Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Ana Midel Celaya Melgarejo en sus XV años. Foto: Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Sara Mendoza Sainz en los recuerdos de El Dictamen. Foto: Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Familias Velazco González y Sánchez López con los graduados Irlanda Velasco González y Fernando Sánchez López. Foto: Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Mónica Hernández Mendoza. Foto: Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Claudia Luz Morales Cruz, Diego Bravo, Viridiana Lugo, Luis Oropeza, Alejandro Caraveo y Carlos Luna. Foto: Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Artículo anteriorJoe Biden invita a Claudia Sheinbaum a evento sobre cambio climático
Artículo siguienteEste mes iniciará el ensayo clínico de la vacuna Patria contra covid-19

Noticias en tu correo

Escribe tu correo electrónico:

ULTIMAS NOTICIAS

Contenido Relacionado

Copyright @Dictamen Studio