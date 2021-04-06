fbpx
martes, abril 6, 2021
InicioSociales
Sociales

Viviendo Veracruz

Por Rodolfo González
Raquel González de Alverdi y Manuel Alverdi Camus con Charo Alverdi Romero. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Alberto Villarello Ahued en los martes de Viviendo Veracruz. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Rodrigo Bravo Guzmán y Lizette Guzmán de Bravo con Juan Humberto Bravo Torra en los recuerdos de El Dictamen. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Rosa María de la Peña de Guzmán con sus nietos Dany, Rodrigo, José Daniel, Alfonso, Luciana y el pequeño Rodrigo Villagómez Guzmán. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Rossy Vidrio Calvo. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Lulú Willis sonriendo al Dictamen. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Kevin Díaz Molina y Mónica Vasconcelos, muy enamorados. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Wilbert Méndez y Manuel Hirz en “La pasión”. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Moisés Zambrano y Juana Ruiz, como Juan y Mujer Pecadora respectivamente en “La pasión”. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Santy Martínez y Alejandro Barrera Martínez, mamá e hijo. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Cuauhtémoc Solís como Judas, y Luis Antonio Rosado, como Poncio Pilatos. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
En el curso de Milagros: Araceli Figueroa, Grace Prado, Carmen Figueroa, Luciana Rochi, Lety Castro, Hortencia Moreno, Aída de Jesús y Ofelia Ramírez. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Carlos Arturo Corona y Aldo Franco en la representación de “La pasión” como Nicodemo y Jesús. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador
Arantza Leal como “Salomé” y Nahydo Santos como “Bailarina”. Foto Rodolfo González Moreno/Colaborador

Recibe las últimas noticias en tu correo:

Artículo anteriorColosio Riojas omite declarar 1 mdp en espectaculares en gastos de campaña
Artículo siguienteAlfredo Adame asegura que los millones de los que hablaba eran por la venta de cubrebocas

Noticias en tu correo

Escribe tu correo electrónico:

ULTIMAS NOTICIAS

Contenido Relacionado

Copyright @Dictamen Studio