jueves, mayo 20, 2021
Pedida de mano

Por Alvaro Ramos

Los padres de Carmelina Chávez Priego, Carmelina Priego Medina y Salvador Chávez Pensado, recibieron a los padres de Fernando Muñoz Silva, Rebeca Silva y Ángel Abel Muñoz Aguirre, en elegante cena de compromiso en honor de sus herederos. Durante la elegante velada Carmelina recibió el esperado anillo, acordando que la esperada boda se realizará en el mes de abril en la Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción. Llenos de alegría también estuvieron los hermanos del novio Ángel Abel, Andrea, Fernanda y Gerardo Muñoz, quienes vieron con agrado la unión de las dos familias, esperando con ansias el próximo matrimonio.

Fernando Muñoz Silva y Carmelina Chávez Priego. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Carmelina Chávez Priego y Fernando Muñoz Silva con los hermanos del novio Ángel Abel, Andrea, Fernanda y Gerardo Muñoz. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Martha y José Luis Soto Priani. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Brenda Villegas y Beti Priego. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Andrea y Gustavo Filobello. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Rodolfo Priego Medina, Carmelina Priego Medina y Karla Lozano. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Andrea Cuellar y Gerardo Carballo. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Gustavo y Andrea Filobello Chávez. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
