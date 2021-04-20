fbpx
martes, abril 20, 2021
El Jet Set Veracruzano

Por Ignacio Gómez Bravo
Karla Banderas Vaillard.
Paulina Barría.
Mariana Otero, Martha Lagunas de Álvarez e Ileana Ledesma Guzmán.
Mariana Mundo Vargas.
Gustavo Lara.
Paulina Pérez Calzada y Alejandra Ceballos Coronel.
Lorena Carreño.
Paloma Campillo de Pagesy.
Caro De Torre.
Alia Rosete Nayen.
Fernando y Angélica Camiña de Rodríguez.
Mari De Bernardi.
Paulina Lavín Muguira.
