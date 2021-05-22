Con Lo Mejor

fbpx
sábado, mayo 22, 2021
José Antonio Barría Hernández celebró 50 años. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
María de la Paz Carranza Lobato y Clara Lobato Alonso celebrando el día de las Madres.
Mario Rafael y Josefina Manzur de Fernández. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Miguel y Mercedes Galindo de Beltrán. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Humberto y Lulú de Castro. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Agustín y Gaby Reva de Aguirre. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Sebastián Proudinat Castro celebró sus 5 años de vida junto a su mamá Flor Castro Fierro. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Sebastián Proudinat Castro felicitado por sus papás Flor Castro Fierro, Jorge Armando Proudinat Castro y demás seres queridos. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Kristen en su bautizo junto a sus padres Esteban González, Jessica Muñoz Azamar, al igual que sus padrinos Maximino Peña y Perla Muñoz Azamar. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Kristen consentida por su abuelita Perla Azamar. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
