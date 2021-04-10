fbpx
domingo, abril 11, 2021
InicioSociales
Sociales

Con Lo Mejor

Por El Dictamen

Los eventos de la temporada presentes en El Dictamen.

El Artista Plástico Giovanni Sagardi presente en El Dictamen.
Presentaron a Valeria Reyes Morando en el altar de la parroquia de Jesús de Nazareth. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Judith Gómez Alcántara de manteles largos. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Valeria Reyes Morando con sus papás Joaquín y Laura Morando de Reyes. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Jorge y Anilú Álvarez de Sedas.
La familia de Valeria festejando sus 3 años de vida. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Emilio Cuenca Arias muy consentido por sus papás Fallo y Clara Arias de Cuenca. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Mariana Osorio celebró un año más de vida.
Familiares y amigos de Emilio Cuenca Arias presentes en su cumpleaños número 6. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Judith Gómez Alcántara felicitada en su cumpleaños por sus amigas Ileana Cruz, Cecy Garza, Lety Lannoy, Gaby Tejero y Jacqueline Cervantes. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Ana Rodríguez Chiunti en Philadelphia Pensylvania. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen
Alejandro Salvador Cucurachi Chacón llegó a los 20 años de edad. Foto Alvaro Ramos/El Dictamen

Recibe las últimas noticias en tu correo:

Artículo anteriorPelículas: EN LA MISMA OLA
Artículo siguienteToros Veracruz SIME paga la visita en Misantla

Noticias en tu correo

Escribe tu correo electrónico:

ULTIMAS NOTICIAS

Contenido Relacionado

Copyright @Dictamen Studio