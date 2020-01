Sherlyn revela sexo de su bebé en su primer Baby Shower

View this post on Instagram

OH MY GOD!!!!! I know they’re Paparazzi photos but she looks so happy! It looks like they zoomed in and kept a safe distance, and she has security behind her. This is how her life should be and she looks so so so relaxed! I’m so happy for her, this is everything she deserves and more. 🖤 #Meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #marklesparkle #sussex #sussexroyal #duchessmeghan #dukeofsussex #princeharry #harryandmeghan #meghanandharry #babyarchie #archieharrison #duchess #archiemountbatten #sussexbaby #defendingmeghan #blackexcellence #Melanin #sussexsquad #weloveyoumeghan #rachelzane #Suits @sussexroyal