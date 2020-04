Reina Isabel II ofrece mensaje debido a pandemia de coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

‪“I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service” – Princess Elizabeth, 1947.‬ . 🌍The past year has marked the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the #commonwealth . Her Majesty, Head of the Commonwealth, made a lifelong commitment to its service on her 21st birthday. ‪ . Since the modern Commonwealth was born on 26 April 1949, member countries have grown from 8 to 54 in 2020.‬ . Swipe ⬅️ to see 📷 of Her Majesty meeting representatives of all 54 Commonwealth Nations.