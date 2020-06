View this post on Instagram

Catherine in Canary! The Duchess of Cambridge continued to raid her colorful closet at her home in Norfolk for a video message. The mom of three recycled an electric yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress—she wore the colorblock sheath on tour with Prince William and Prince George in Australia as well as for a day of tennis at Wimbledon. Kate owns multiple dresses by the London based brand. The Duke and Duchess recorded a message to Australia's frontline workers. The royal couple marked the country's Inaugural Thank a First Responder Day. In addition, Duchess Kate wore her gold Catherine Zoraida earrings which she debuted this year in February.