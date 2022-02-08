Premios Oscar 2022: estas son todas las nominaciones a lo mejor del cine

La entrega 94 de los Premios Oscar se alista para la gala tras el informe que lanzó este martes la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, quien anunció a los nominados que pelearán la estatuilla.
En esta ocasión, por segundo año consecutivo, el evento contempla un contexto pandémico cuyo encuentro se llevará a cabo la noche del próximo 27 de marzo, fecha en que los más grandes artistas y creadores de la escena cinematográfica se darán cita en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.
Fue desde el pasado jueves 27 de enero, y hasta el martes 1 de febrero, que las votaciones de los miembros de la Academia se realizaron para la entrega del siguiente listado, mismo que contempla la cinta “The Power of the Dog” como la favorita puesto que lidera las nominaciones con 12 candidaturas.
Todas las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2022
Mejor película
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice pizza
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don’t look up
- Drive my car
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- West Side Story
Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor actor
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick… Boom!)
Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)
- Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (Coda)
- Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jesse Buckley
- Judi Dench
- Ariana Debose
- Kirsten Dunst
- Aunjanue Ellis
Mejor película internacional
- Drive my car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- The hand of God (Italia)
- Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
- The worst person (Noruega)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- The tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free guy
- No time to die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- The tragegy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing with Fire
Mejor largometraje animado
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The mitchells vs. the machines
- Raya and the last dragon
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejor montaje
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The power of the dog
- Tick, tick… Boom!
Mejor banda sonora original
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel mothers
- The power of the dog
Mejor sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- No time to die
- The power of the dog
- Wesr Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The dress
- The long goodbye
- On my mind
- Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The windshield wiper