NatGeo estrenará “Combatiendo al COVID-19”, su película sobre el coronavirus

Photo by @nicholesobecki | A staff member of Kenya's Ministry of Health sprays a bus with disinfectant to curb the spread of coronavirus outside Nairobi’s Uhuru Park. The bus was used to transport the hundreds of Kenyans arriving from overseas travel before its airspace closed, bringing them to a mandatory quarantine in designated hotels and government facilities. Follow me on @nicholesobecki for more coverage of the crisis in Kenya. Follow @natgeointhefield for real-time coverage of this developing story from photographers around the world.