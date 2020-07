¡Meghan trabajará junto a Michelle Obama!, Así se ganará la vida…

View this post on Instagram

The present is female! 💫 But don’t take our word for it. ⁠ ⁠ Hear from our keynote speaker Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, as she takes the stage at our 2020 @GirlUpCampaign Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15! 🌟⁠ ⁠ This year’s Summit is going to be unforgettable with interactive virtual workshops, panels with global leaders, and so much more.⁠ ⁠ Register today through link in bio 🎟 #GirlsLead20⁠