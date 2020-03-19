Showbiz
Meghan Markle exige a sus empleados protegerse del Covid-19
Meghan Markle exige a sus empleados protegerse del Covid-19. La ex actriz no quiere que su hijo Archie Harrison pueda contraer el virus.
Ella junto el príncipe Harry estuvieron hace una semana en Reino Unido haciendo sus últimas presentaciones como parte de la realeza británica.
Meghan y Harry entran en cuarenta por posible contagio de Covid-19
Durante sus actos públicos los duques de Sussex estuvieron en contacto con muchas personas, entre ellas el piloto Lewis Hamilton, quien estuvo con Idris Elba, quien dio positivo a coronavirus.
Por lo que una vez que han regresado a Canada, Meghan a comenzado con las exigencias hacia sus empleados para evitar que tengan coronavirus.
Según, la pareja se encuentra preocupada por cómo va afectar en la mente el encierro, además de que las personas que han sido infectadas y están agonizando, sus familiares no pueden estar con ellos para evitar más contagios.
El Daily Mail informa que Meghan y Harry han estado trabajando con expertos sobre el tema:
” Meghan dijo que sólo porque están asilados, no significa que no puedan ayudar. No están sentados en casa sin hacer nada.
Lo que está sucediendo en el mundo en este momento es una crisis de salud mental también. Están trabajando con una organización sin fines de lucro para crear algún sistema de apoyo en línea para personas vulnerables, como las nuevas madres que sufren depresión posparto”.
Asimismo, el diario británico dice que Meghan recomienda no entrar en pánico mucho menos en su casa:
“El pánico no sirve de nada. Simplemente no es una opción en su hogar. Ella no quiere que Archie se dé cuenta de ningún estrés ni tensión innecesarios. Su hogar es su santuario y es un lugar de paz y tranquilidad”.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
