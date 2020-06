¡Anunciarían oficialmente muerte de Madeleine McCann!

View this post on Instagram

“Images frozen in time. Madeleine McCann was 3 when she vanished. May- marked her 17th birthday. The years have brought few answers to the endless questions as to what happened in this holiday apartment in Portugal” I pray that Madeleine is found soon, and that her family can have closure. [i am sorry this cuts off abruptly, I’ve uploaded it as an IGTV – which messed up the ratio – for anyone who wants to see the ending] ac | stvrkks cc | galoreffects #madeleinemccann #findmadeleine