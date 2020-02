Kobe Bryant regaló a su esposa el icónico vestido azul de The Notebook

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @vanessabryant with @get_repost ・・・ #ThrowbackThursday One of my favorite Valentine's day gifts from my husband was the blue dress, shoes and THE notebook from the Notebook Movie he gave me years ago. (The notebook is a prop but it still has sentimental value). Happy Valentine's Day! #tbt #Valentinesday #LoveStory #TheNotebook #Love ❤. @vanessabryant my whole heart goes out to you for your loss. I am so honored that my art has given you joy. May you heal in kindness and support from your friends and family surrounded warmth and blessings.