View this post on Instagram

💃🏻Did Khloe Kardashian have a glowup or what?! Comment below 👇🏽 with your thoughts! . Khloe Kardashian looks amazing these days! She has obviously lost a lot of baby fat with natural aging along with exercise. It also looks like she's had quite a bit of work done, including a rhinoplasty, facial contouring with fillers, lip injections, and Botox browlift. On the cosmetics side of things she's using glam makeup, dyed her hair and put in colored contacts. I also think she's using quite of bit of Photoshop 😉. . What do you think of her new look? Be sure to follow @kardashkdoll for the best photos of the Kardashian clan! . . . . #plasticsurgery #khloe #kendalljenner #stormi #khloekardashian #injections #krisjenner #kim #kylieskin #tristanthompson #kuwtk #botox #jenners #jenner #kyliecosmetics #jordynwoods #kardashian #lipinjections #kardashians #jordyn #lifeofkylie #kimkardashian #kylie #juvederm #kimkardashianwest #filler #stormiwebster #kourtneykardashian #kyliejenner #fillers