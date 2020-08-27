fbpx
jueves, agosto 27, 2020
Katy Perry y Orlan Bloom reciben a su bebé

Por El Dictamen
Katy Perry y Orlan Bloom reciben a su bebé. La pareja ha compartido a través de las redes sociales una foto muy conmovedora de su bebé y rebelaron el nombre que llevará.

La famosa relación amorosa entre Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom, se ha vuelto más conocida pues Katy estaba en la espera de su primera hija.

Katy anunció su embarazó este año en el mes de febrero a través de un video en donde luce su pancita.

Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom criarán a su hija en Australia

Orlando Bloom pierde a su perro y se muestra devastado

Katy Perry y su bebé

Este miércoles, el actor Orlando Bloom compartió en su cuenta de instagram, en donde le daba la bienvenida a su hija que llevará el nombre de Daisy Dove Bloom.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Sus seguidores les sorprendió muchísimo la llegada de Daisy y de inmediato se llenaron de buenos mensajes en la publicación. Así nació el bebé de Katy Perry.

Con información de El Heraldo

