Kate Middleton reveló cómo enfrentó su depresión postparto

👦🏽👧🏼The Duchess of Cambridge has launched an online survey which will provide vital new insights into the nations thoughts and concerns on raising young children. Conducted by The Royal Foundation, the survey aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. The Duchess kickstarted the launch of the survey during a visit to MiniBrum at Thinktank where she was shown around the interactive, child-sized mini-city by children who helped design the space and spoke to parents and carers about the survey. The launch was followed by countrywide visits to early years organisations, including a baby sensory class at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff where she heard about the support that parents receive. At HMP Send, Her Royal Highness spoke to some of the women she met during a visit to the prison in 2015, who have since been successfully rehabilitated, released and are rebuilding their families, in addition to women currently at the prison. The Duchess heard about the work that the Forward Trust do at HMP Send in supporting clients to improve their relationships with friends and family, including reconnecting with children. Find out more and take part in the survey @KensingtonRoyal. 📸: @KensingtonRoyal and Press Association