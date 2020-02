Kate Middleton extraña a el príncipe Harry

View this post on Instagram

🎥 Yesterday morning, The Duchess of Cambridge joined LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery for breakfast. She discussed her landmark #5BigQuestions survey with parents, teachers and staff and learnt more about the amazing work the LEYF social enterprise is doing to help give children the best start in life. Through the 5 Big Questions, we want to kick start the biggest ever conversation on early childhood, and you can have your say by visiting www.5BigQuestions.org.uk.