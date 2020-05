¡Jlo y Alex Rodríguez no tendrán hijos!

View this post on Instagram

For me, #MothersDay is just another reminder of how amazing Jennifer is with our kids EVERY DAY. And that’s never been more apparent than during these last couple of months at home. 🌟❤️ . Watching her be a loving mom to all of our kids has been an experience I will never forget. This time at home has been challenging for so many. The hardships and uncertainty have changed how we all look at things as we search for a new normal. But in many ways it also has brought all of us closer together as families and that is a true blessing. I hope the same is true for all of you. . To Jen, and to all of the moms out there: Thank you. For the sacrifices you make for your children. For the love and support you give them today and every day of their lives. You are all rockstars. . #HappyMothersDay