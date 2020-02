Inés Gómez Mont es investigada por la FGR

View this post on Instagram

My thoughts have been with Meghan and Harry this week as they take a huge step into a new life. I have also been thinking of Princess Diana and wondering what she would have thought. In my heart I know that she would want Harry and Meghan to be happy above all else. Yesterday I found a letter which the Princess wrote to me so many years ago and one line jumped out from the page. In her hand she wrote…. "I would look up and laugh and love and live". I feel they are appropriate words to wish Meghan, Harry and Archie every possible happiness in Canada and beyond.