Halle Berry lanza app para ayudar en el aislamiento social

Announcing @respin, a digital health and wellness community from me to you. At 22 years old, I was diagnosed with diabetes… It was the moment I knew my health journey needed to change. Nutrition, fitness and wellness has since transformed my life – reconnecting my mind, body and soul – teaching me how truly valuable my body is. I know that we’re all at home right now, and that this time in the world is challenging for each of us in different ways. As we collectively re-align, I invite you to join the @respin community – this is an early release and a work in progress, but feel free to use it as a wellness resource, a place to connect, to learn something new or maybe just as a distraction from our surreal circumstances. Either way I am thrilled to have you here with us, and look forward to our journey together. Download the app now via #linkinbio – 🎥 Mark C. Roe – Special thanks to my creative partner @iamlindsayflores and my business partner @kendrabrackenferguson ♥️♥️