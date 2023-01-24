Guillermo del Toro e Iñárritu entre los nominados a los premios Oscar 2023

Los directores mexicanos Guillermo del Toro y Alejandro González Iñárritu se encuentran entre la lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2023, publicada durante la mañana de este martes.

Guillermo del Toro fue nominado a mejor cinta animada por “Pinocho” y Alejandro González Iñárritu a mejor fotografía por “Bardo: Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades”.

La producción que más nominaciones obtuvo es “Sin novedad en el Frente”, del director Edward Berger, pues está nominada a nueve categorías, entre ellas a mejor película y mejor guion adaptado.

Estos son algunos de los nominados:

Mejor película

Elvis

Sin novedad en el frente

Women Talking

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Fabelmans

Triangle of Sadness

Los espíritus de la isla (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Top Gun: Maverick

Tár

Mejor Director

Todd Field – Tár

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Ostlund

Martin McDonagh: Los espíritus de la isla (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg: The fabelmans

Mejor película animada

Guillermo del Toro: Pinocchio

Turning Red

Puss in Boots

Marcel the shell With Shoes on

The sea beast

Mejor Actriz

Andrea Riseborough

Michelle Williams

Ana de Armas

Michelle Yeoh

Cate Blanchet

Mejor Actor

Brendan Fraser

Austin Butler

Paul Mescal

Bill Nighy

Colin Farrelk

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Jamie Lee Curtis

Hong CHau – The Whañe

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda forever

Sthepanie Hsu

Kerry Condon

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Judd Hirsch

Brendan Gleeson

Barry Keoghan

Ke Huy Quan

Brian tire Henry

Mejor guion original

Todo En Todas Partes Al Mismo Tiempo (Evything Everywhere all at once)

Tár

Los espíritus de la isla (The Banshees Of Inisherin)

The fabelmans

Triangle of sadness

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Top Gun: Maverick

Living

Women Talking

Glass Onion

Sin novedades en el frente (All quiet on the western front)

Mejor Película Extranjera

The Quiet Girl

Argentina 1985

Close

EO

Sin novedades en el frente (All quiet on the western front)

Mejor Canción Original

RRR: “Naatu naatu”

Top Gun: Maverick”Hold my hand”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: “Lift me up”

Everything everywhere all at once: “This is a Life”

Tell it like a woman: “Applause”

Mejor fotografía

Bardo

Elvis

Sin novedad en el frente

Tár

Empire of Light

Mejor sonido

The Batman

Elvis

Avatar: el camino del agua” (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Top Gun: Maverick

Sin novedad en el frente (Im Westen nichts Neues)

