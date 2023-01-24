Guillermo del Toro e Iñárritu entre los nominados a los premios Oscar 2023

Los directores mexicanos Guillermo del Toro y Alejandro González Iñárritu se encuentran entre la lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2023, publicada durante la mañana de este martes.
Guillermo del Toro fue nominado a mejor cinta animada por “Pinocho” y Alejandro González Iñárritu a mejor fotografía por “Bardo: Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades”.
La producción que más nominaciones obtuvo es “Sin novedad en el Frente”, del director Edward Berger, pues está nominada a nueve categorías, entre ellas a mejor película y mejor guion adaptado.
Estos son algunos de los nominados:
Mejor película
Elvis
Sin novedad en el frente
Women Talking
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Fabelmans
Triangle of Sadness
Los espíritus de la isla (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Top Gun: Maverick
Tár
Mejor Director
Todd Field – Tár
Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Ostlund
Martin McDonagh: Los espíritus de la isla (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
Steven Spielberg: The fabelmans
Mejor película animada
Guillermo del Toro: Pinocchio
Turning Red
Puss in Boots
Marcel the shell With Shoes on
The sea beast
Mejor Actriz
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams
Ana de Armas
Michelle Yeoh
Cate Blanchet
Mejor Actor
Brendan Fraser
Austin Butler
Paul Mescal
Bill Nighy
Colin Farrelk
Mejor Actriz de reparto
Jamie Lee Curtis
Hong CHau – The Whañe
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda forever
Sthepanie Hsu
Kerry Condon
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Judd Hirsch
Brendan Gleeson
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan
Brian tire Henry
Mejor guion original
Todo En Todas Partes Al Mismo Tiempo (Evything Everywhere all at once)
Tár
Los espíritus de la isla (The Banshees Of Inisherin)
The fabelmans
Triangle of sadness
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Top Gun: Maverick
Living
Women Talking
Glass Onion
Sin novedades en el frente (All quiet on the western front)
Mejor Película Extranjera
The Quiet Girl
Argentina 1985
Close
EO
Sin novedades en el frente (All quiet on the western front)
Mejor Canción Original
RRR: “Naatu naatu”
Top Gun: Maverick”Hold my hand”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: “Lift me up”
Everything everywhere all at once: “This is a Life”
Tell it like a woman: “Applause”
Mejor fotografía
Bardo
Elvis
Sin novedad en el frente
Tár
Empire of Light
Mejor sonido
The Batman
Elvis
Avatar: el camino del agua” (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Top Gun: Maverick
Sin novedad en el frente (Im Westen nichts Neues)
