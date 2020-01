Fernando Colunga será Luis Miguel en la serie

View this post on Instagram

We are so happy to see that the gorgeous little Make Give Live hat that Archie got before he was born has kept his head warm this year. Beautiful NZ Merino in the cutest ever style, even better is that his beanie has ensured that the head of someone in real need in NZ was kept warm too. Go Archie! #royalarchie #archiebeanie #babyarchie #makegivelive #princeharry #meghanmarkle #royalfamily #babyroyal #archiehat #buyonegiveone #archiewindsor #nzmerino #socialenterprise #socentnz