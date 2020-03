Esposo de Jacky Bracamontes e hija están en cuarentena por Covid-19

View this post on Instagram

To my english speaking friends, in a brief summary i mentioned, due to my trip to vail and the exposure I had with friends that turned out to be positive on the corona virus test, and one of my daughters showing some signs of fever and coughing, i decided to self isolate in miam, waiting to see if we had any symptoms, thnx to a very good friend and doctor, Me and Renny were able to get tested and even though we dont have the symptoms we want to make sure we are ok so my twinkies can join us here in miami without any problems whatsoever. #lovetoall #besafe