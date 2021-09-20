Este domingo 19 de septiembre se llevó a cabo la ceremonia que premia lo mejor de la televisión, los Emmy 2021. Luego de una larga espera debido a la pandemia por coronavirus, algunas de las personalidades más conocidas del mundo del entretenimiento se reunieron para celebrar a los ganadores. ¡Sigue leyendo para enterarte!

La 73a edición de los máximos honores de la Academia de Televisión fue organizada por Cedric the Entertainer en CBS y no decepcionó al premiar los proyectos más comentados del año.

Como ya se había predicho, “The Crown”, “Ted Lasso” y “Mare of Easttown” no decepcionaron como los favoritos en los premios Emmy 2021, ganando múltiples premios cada uno.

Checa la lista completa de ganadores aquí:

Mejor serie de drama

GANADORA: “The Crown”

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This Is Us”

Serie limitada

GANADORA: “The Queen’s Gambit”

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Mejor serie de comedia

GANADORA: “Ted Lasso”

“black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“PEN15″

Especial de variedad (pregrabado)

GANADOR: “Hamilton”

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“8:46 — Dave Chappelle”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

Especial de variedad (en vivo)

GANADOR: “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020″

“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

“Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

Actor principal – Drama

GANADOR: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Actriz principal – Drama

GANADORA: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Actor principal – Serie limitada /película para TV

GANADOR: Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Actriz principal – Serie limitada / película para TV

GANADORA: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Dirección para series limitadas

GANADOR: Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (“Ego Death”)

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”

Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”

Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”

Actor principal – Comedia

GANADOR: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Actriz principal – Comedia

GANADORA: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Director – Series Comedia

GANADORA: Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)

James Burrows, “B Positive” (“Pilot”)

Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” (“Biscuits”)

M.J. Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

James Widdoes, “Mom” (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

Guion – Serie de Comedia

GANADORES: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva” (“Pilot”)

Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)

Maya Erskine, “PEN15” (“Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (“Pilot”)

Serie de boceto de variedad

GANADOR: “Saturday Night Live”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show

Guiones para serie de variedad

GANADOR: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Más ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2021

Actor secundario – Drama

GANADOR: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael Kenneth Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Actriz secundaria – Drama

GANADORA: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Dirección para series de drama

GANADORA: Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“War”)

Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Steven Canals, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Fairytale”)

Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“The Wilderness”)

Guion para series de drama

GANADORA: Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“War”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” (“What I Know”)

Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Home”)

Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” (“Sundown”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Actor secundario – Serie limitada / película para TV

GANADOR: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Actriz secundaria – Serie limitada / película para TV

GANADORA: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Actor secundario – Comedia

GANADOR: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Premios Emmy 2021 y sus ganadores

Actriz secundaria – Comedia

GANADORA: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Actriz invitada – Drama

GANADORA: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Actor invitado – Drama

GANADOR: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Actriz invitada – Comedia

GANADORA: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Actor invitado – Comedia

GANADOR: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Película para TV

GANADORA: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

