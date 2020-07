View this post on Instagram

DUCHESS IN BLUE!!! You guys — how FAB does Meghan look today?! Today she gave a keynote speech to over 40,000 girls across the globe for @girlupcampaign! 💫 The Duchess of Sussex spoke unscripted on issues such as youth empowerment, gender equality, and racial injustice. She also spoke heavily on the impact of a healthy digital community and the impact it can have on lives. “Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand that our online world has the power to affirm and support as much as it does to harm. We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up. So use your voice both on-and-offline to do just that – build each other up, support each other. … Your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder.” 💙