El hombre más guapo según las matemáticas
El hombre más guapo según las matemáticas. Para realizar esta afirmación el autor empleó un número áureo de la Grecia antigua y poder determinar su perfecto físico.
Para sorpresa de muchas personas el hombre más guapo es Robert Pattinson, debido a que como tiene su frente, labios, ojos y barbilla, los cuales son perfectos en un 92.15 por ciento.
Quien realizó este estudió fue Julian Da Silva, que es cirujano plástico y trabaja en Londres.
Según, el médico cirujano utilizó una técnica que consiste de mapeado computarizado, en donde realizó esos cálculos en base al número áureo.
El resultado se compartió en su cuenta de Instagram, generando todo tipo de comentarios.
La teoría que menciona Julian Da Silva era muy popular en Grecia durante la época del Renacimiento, según en cuanto más se acerque al número 1.618 a las rectas que limitan las partes de la cara, son más perfectas las facciones.
Además, pintores, escultores y arquitectos por mencionar algunas profesiones dedicadas a las artes, han utilizado esta teoría para poder obtener proporciones perfectas en toda la historia.
Por lo que el médico plástico decidió comprobarla y descubrir los misterios que indican que una persona sea físicamente bella.
Tras el resultado que dan como ganador a Robert Pattinson, también se dieron a conocer a otros actores que estuvieron a punto de ganarle entre los que se encuentran Henry Cavill (91,64 %) Bradley Cooper (91,08 %), Brad Pitt (90,51 %) y George Clooney (89,81 %).
Cabe mencionar que en el 2019 Julian Da Silva elaboró el mismo estudio pero ahora en mujeres, la mujer más guapa del mundo fue la modelo estadounidense Bella Hadid.
Con información de RT
