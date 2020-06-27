Showbiz
Calvin Klein estrena modelo trans, afro y con sobrepeso
Calvin Klein estrena modelo trans, afro y con sobrepeso. Se trata de la modelo Jari Jones, transgénero, afroamericana y de talla grande…
Jaris formará parte de la imagen publicitaria de la marca estadounidense de ropa interior Calvin Klein.
“El orgullo comenzó por mí cuando decidí revelarme contra todo lo que me enseñaron erróneamente sobre mí”, indicó Jones en su cuenta de Instagram.
La imagen se da a conocer en el mes de celebración del orgullo gay.
La modelo de talla grande y piel morena también se identificó con el movimiento Black Lives Matter que surgió durante las protestas después por la muerte de George Floyd en Minneapolis, Estados Unidos.
¡Calvin Klein estrena modelo trans, afro y con sobrepeso!
Para celebrar su nombramiento y participación en esta nueva tarea en su carrera, destapó una botella de champán, mientras posaba para una foto delante del poster con su imagen.
There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you “Never” !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don’t see yourself. . . I’ve been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. . . – Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!! . . . . #calvinklein #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride🌈 #bodydiversity #soho #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #billboard #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored
“#Pride started for me when I decided to rebel against everything I was wrongly taught about myself.” – Jari Jones . . So excited to share with my community and the world the Calvin Klein Pride Campaign 2020 shot by the incomparable @ryanmcginleystudios , in support of @outrightintl !! Donation Link in IG Story !!! #proudinmycalvins @calvinklein . . . . #calvinklein #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride🌈 #bodydiversity #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #visiblyplussize #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored
Calvin Klein estrena modelo trans, afro y con sobrepeso, el titular podría sonar inofensivo, sin embargo, en el marco de apertura celebramos junto a Jari este triunfo en el mundo de la moda.
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?…
Con información de Agencias y Redes Sociales
