domingo, octubre 18, 2020
Adele participará en "Satuday Night Live"

Chadwick Boseman protegió a su esposa pero no dejó testamento

El actor Chadwick Boseman, en lo que se define un movimiento muy inteligente y estratégico, protegió a su ahora viuda, Taylor Simone Ledward; sin...
Horóscopos de Gitana Perla – 18 de octubre

¡Bendiciones! Soy tu amiga Gitana Perla y, en este día especial, quiero compartirte tu horóscopo: Aries: Es momento de disfrutar a tu familia has estado muy...
Yalitza Aparicio y Ester Expósito juntas contra el machismo

Yalitza Aparicio, Ester Expósito y Daniela Vega unirán fuerzas en Peace Peace Now Now, un documental que retratará a supervivientes del machismo.
Wisin se disculpa con mujeres por canciones misóginas  

Por varios años el reggaetón ha sido considerado como un género que en sus letras no dignifica a la mujer y la ha llegado a considerar un objeto. Wisin indicó que esto posiblemente se debió a la poca o nula experiencia con que varios artistas incursionaron en el género urbano.
Dexter regresa con nueva temporada

Dexter regresa con nuevo material para la pantalla chica en 2021. El regreso consistirá en una serie limitada de 10 episodios con Michael C. Hall.
Parece que fue ayer cuando Adele reapareció en redes sociales para recordarnos que ya van cinco largos años en los que la cantante británica no ha lanzado música nueva. Algo que planeaba hacer este año antes de que el coronavirus echara a perder los planes de todo el mundo.

A principios de este año Adele mencionó que su próximo disco saldría en septiembre. Un plan que al parecer tuvo que cancelar cuando se desató la pandemia de COVID-19, pues ya estamos a mediados de octubre y no ha dado ninguna señal de música nueva de la intérprete de “Someone Like You”. Aunque quizá el regreso musical de Adele está más cerca de lo que pensamos.

Adele participará en “Saturday Night Live”

Adele regresará a ‘Saturday Night Live’

Este 18 de octubre a través de una publicación realizada en su cuenta de Instagram, Adele dio a conocer a todos sus seguidores que el próximo 24 de octubre se presentará por tercera vez en el famoso programa ‘Saturday Night Live’. Aunque en esta ocasión no lo hará como una invitada musical, sino que será la anfitriona del show estadounidense.

“Maldita sea, estoy tan emocionado por esto y también absolutamente aterrorizada. Mi primer programa como anfitriona y para SNL. Siempre quise hacerlo como un momento independiente, para poder remangarme y lanzarme por completo, pero el momento nunca había sido el adecuado”, escribió la cantante en el posteo donde detalla que hace casi 12 años apareció en el programa que ayudó a que su carrera en Estados Unidos despegara.

View this post on Instagram

Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Adele adelantó que la cantante estadounidense H.E.R. será la invitada musical del programa que se realizará el próximo sábado. Y para muchos este detalle ha apagado las posibilidades de escuchar algo nuevo de Adele, aunque también hay fans que viven con la esperanza de que la compositora británica ocupe su tiempo en la televisión para dar un adelanto de lo que compuso en los últimos años o de que interprete alguno de sus éxitos.

Ahora que también hay una alta posibilidad de que su aparición en ‘Saturday Night Live’ sea el primer empuje para que Adele regrese al mundo de la música y nos regale nuevas canciones.

