Red Bull no piensa en la renovación de Sergio Pérez

Sergio Perez's support allowed Red Bull for the 'ballsy' strategy on Checo's and Max Verstappen's side in #FrenchGP.



It didn't help Mercedes to play with their own strategy – Perez, Toto Wolff and Christian Horner explain how:https://t.co/9Sip96QzUQ #F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/gcFn6yBpQV