Medallista olímpico se retira tras el aplazamiento de Tokio.

(Dutch version below) “The postponement of the Olympic Games towards my watertight plan, which had been mapped out years ago: to give everything once more at the Games, and then start a new chapter. My slogan has always been in the field of sports, ‘Do not be influenced by what you do not control, only focus on what you have in hand’. I want to keep that slogan now and don’t want to deviate from that plan. In other words: I will not be competing in the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. It is a shame, but I am okay with it because I want to make my own choices and this was a well-considered decision. Living this topsport life isn’t easy. I have been giving myself 100% for years. Say no to a lot of things to be as good as possible in the pool, in the battle for hundredths. I ask a lot of my environment and myself. I barely see my friends and family, and look forward to finally seeing them, my daughter and wife, more. Could there be another year? If I really want to, yes, and if it is possible in a practical area. The latter is certainly not easy, because my plans were already set out from August 2020, I already bought another house far away from the Olympic pool,… Reversing everything is difficult to achieve, but above all: I wouldn’t feel good about that. And I only do something if I am 100% behind it. I can only try the best if everything is 100% right. Otherwise, I will not start. With me, it is all or nothing. Years and years I gave it my all, and I will keep doing that cause this is not a ‘I quit swimming’-story’. I will be competing at the European Championships in August and I truly hope that event won’t be cancelled as well. In october and november I probably will be competing at the International Swimming League. As such, my farewell is therefore only planned within 7 months. But after that, it’s time for a new chapter. I already want to thank everybody for all the support the last 10 years, and I will be thanking you and them again at the end of this year when this story really ends.”