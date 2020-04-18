Deportes
Medallista olímpico se retira tras el aplazamiento de Tokio
El nadador pondría punto final a su carrera en los Juegos Olímpicos.
El nadador pondría punto final a su carrera en los Juegos Olímpicos; sin embargo, no esperará un año más.
El nadador Pieter Timmers, quien ganó la medalla de plata en 100 metros estilo libre de hombres en los Juegos Olímpicos de 2016. Anunció que pondrá fin a su carrera al final de la temporada.
El belga de 32 años tenía planeado originalmente competir en los Juegos de Tokio, pero el aplazamiento del evento por un año debido a la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus estropeó sus pretensiones.
“La postergación de los Juegos Olímpicos frustra mi plan perfecto, que de antemano había sido trazado hace años. Darlo todo una vez más en los Juegos y posteriormente iniciar un nuevo capítulo”. Afirmó Timmers en un mensaje difundido por la federación flamenca de natación.
“En otras palabras, no participaré en los pospuestos (Juegos) de Tokio en 2021″, agregó.
“Es una pena, pero me siento contento con ello porque quiero tomar mis propias decisiones y esta es una decisión bien analizada”.
Timmers espera poder competir en el campeonato europeo en agosto en caso de que la justa no sea cancelada y pretende participar en la Liga Internacional de Natación en otoño.
Pieter Timmers, el nadador Belga de 32 años que ganó la medalla de plata en 100 metros estilo libre de hombres en los Juegos Olímpicos de Río-2016, no participarán en Tokio 2021.
“Mi despedida por lo tanto solo está planeada dentro de siete meses”, dijo. “Y luego será momento de entrenar e iniciar un nuevo capítulo”.
