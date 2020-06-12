Deportes
Lonnie Walker sorprende al revelar que sufrió abuso sexual
El jugador de los Spurs decidió cortarse el cabello durante la cuarentena, pero ese motivo.
El jugador de los San Antonio Spurs, Lonnie Walker IV, siempre lo caracterizó su peinado, un estilo que llevó desde el Draft 2018 de la NBA. Sin embargo, para sorpresa de todos decidió raparse durante la cuarentena.
En un video que publicó en Instagram, Walker mostró cómo le quedó el cabello luego de rasurarse, pero lo que realmente sorprendió, fue el motivo por el cual tomó esa decisión.
— Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) June 12, 2020
“La verdad de por qué comencé a hacer esto en quinto grado, es porque fue un dispositivo de camuflaje para mí. Durante el verano de mi quinto año, estuve cerca de más familia. Algunos de esos nombres con los que estuve más me acosaron sexualmente, fui violado, abusado, incluso me acostumbré a eso porque a esa edad no sabes qué es. Era un niño curioso, crédulo que no sabía cuál era el mundo real”.
“Tenía la mentalidad de que mi cabello era algo que puedo controlar. Mi cabello era lo que podía hacer, crear y ser mío. Y me dio confianza. Recientemente no estaba en mi mejor momento. La historia apareció en mi cabeza. Debido a este virus, comencé a mirarme realmente en el espejo y ver quién era realmente incluso a puerta cerrada. He encontrado paz y felicidad interna a través de este viaje de buena gana Dios”.
The real truth as to why i started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me. During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don’t know what is what. I was a gullible curious kid that didn’t know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave my confidence. As of recently I wasn’t at my best. Previous History popping up in my head and it sucked mentally “demons”….. because of this virus, I began to truly look at myself in the mirror and see who I truly was even behind closed doors. Long story short I have found peace and internal happiness through this journey god willingly. I forgave everyone even the people that don’t deserve it why? Because it’s dead weight. Time doesn’t wait on anyone so why should I waste my time on it ? Me cutting my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of me hiding the insecurity’s that I felt the world wasn’t ready for. But now better then ever. Out with old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand. And if you lose. It’s never a lost. It’s a lesson 🙏🏾. I’m gonna be off this for awhile still growing through this. Just know I love each and everyone one of y’all. Peace love and happiness 💕🙏🏾
Además. “Perdoné a todos, incluso a las personas que no lo merecen, ¿por qué? Porque es peso muerto. El tiempo no espera a nadie, entonces, ¿por qué debería perder mi tiempo? Cortarme el pelo fue más que un corte. Mi cabello era una máscara que ocultaba la inseguridad para la que sentía que el mundo no estaba preparado. Pero ahora mejor que nunca. Fuera con lo viejo. He mudado mi piel mental, emocional, física y espiritualmente. La vida siempre será dura. Debes jugar con las cartas con las que te han tocado e intentar hacer una mano ganadora. Y si pierdes. Es una lección”.
Finalmente dijo. “Voy a estar fuera de esto por un tiempo aún creciendo a través de esto. Solo sé que amo a todos y cada uno de ustedes. Paz, amor y felicidad”, escribió Lonnie Walker IV en redes sociales.