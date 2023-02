En Turquía rescatan sin vida a Christian Atsu.

🖤 Christian Atsu won 65 caps for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea, winning the Player of the tournament. ⭐️



You served our Country well, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace 💔🕊️@ChristianAtsu20 ❤️ https://t.co/KMWmwDvy18 pic.twitter.com/d9f7XgilSX