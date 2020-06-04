Deportes
Drew Brees: “Me rompe el corazón saber el dolor causado”
Se disculpa y explica sus comentarios, según publicó en sus redes sociales.
El quarterback de los New Orleans Saints en la NFL, Drew Brees, emitió un comunicado en el que se disculpa por los comentarios que hizo el miércoles en medio de las protestas por el caso de la muerte de George Floyd.
Colgado en su red social de Instagram, el jugador reconoce su equivocación tras haber entrado en una reflexión por haber platicado con varios atletas y aceptó que su postura no se enfocó adecuadamente.
“Quiero disculparme con mis amigos, compañeros de equipo, la Ciudad de Nueva Orleans, la comunidad negra, la comunidad de la NFL y todos a quienes lastimé con mis comentarios ayer. Al hablar con algunos de ustedes, me rompe el corazón saber el dolor que he causado”.
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
“En un intento por hablar sobre respeto, unidad y solidaridad centrados en la bandera estadounidense y el himno nacional, hice comentarios insensibles y perdí por completo la marca en los problemas que enfrentamos en este momento como país. Carecían de conciencia y de cualquier tipo de compasión o empatía. En cambio, esas palabras se han vuelto divisivas e hirientes y han engañado a la gente a creer que de alguna manera soy un enemigo. Esto no podría estar más lejos de la verdad, y no es un reflejo exacto de mi corazón o mi carácter”.
“Aquí es donde estoy ahora: Apoyo a la comunidad negra en la lucha contra la injusticia racial sistémica y la brutalidad policial y apoyo la creación de un cambio de política real que haga la diferencia”.
“Condeno los años de opresión que han tenido lugar en todas nuestras comunidades negras y que todavía existen hoy”.
“Reconozco que nosotros, como estadounidenses, incluido yo mismo, no hemos hecho lo suficiente para luchar por esa igualdad o para comprender realmente las luchas y la difícil situación de la comunidad negra”.
“Reconozco que soy parte de la solución y que puedo ser un líder para la comunidad negra en este movimiento”.
“Nunca sabré lo que es ser un hombre negro o criar niños negros en Estados Unidos, pero trabajaré todos los días para ponerme en esos zapatos y luchar por lo que es correcto”.
“SIEMPRE he sido un aliado, nunca un enemigo. Me enferma la forma en que se percibieron mis comentarios ayer, pero asumo toda la responsabilidad y las consecuencias. Reconozco que debería hablar menos y escuchar más … y cuando la comunidad negra habla de su dolor, todos necesitamos escuchar”.
“Por eso, lo siento mucho y les pido perdón”.
