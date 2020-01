View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ Social media was quite shook today when #BhadBhabie, who is 16, put boxer #AdrienBroner on blast for sliding into her DMs. ___ Well, Adrien Broner exclusively tells us that it’s all a misunderstanding. AB described the situation as an “honest mistake.” ___ “Nobody want to date a kid but I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile,” Broner said. “I thought she was grown the way she out here moving…” but he said it’s clearly not time to “catch her outside.” ___ Bhad Bhabie shared a screenshot of AB’s DM along with a clip of Akon’s-click the link in our bio to read more. 📸: @gettyimages