Este es el color del año 2020

Pantone anunció esta semana en su cuenta de Instagram que el color para el año 2020 será el Classic Blue, un tono que recuerda el cielo al anochecer.
En palabras de Laurie Pressman, vicepresidente del Pantone color Institute, “Es un color que anticipa lo que sucederá después”.
Introducing the Pantone Color of the Year 2020, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a timeless and enduring blue hue elegant in its simplicity. Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of Classic Blue offer the promise of protection; highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build. As we cross the threshold into a new era, Pantone has translated the hue into a multi-sensory experience to reach a greater diversity of people and provide an opportunity for everyone to engage with the color. We will be tapping into sight, sound, smell, taste, and texture to make the Pantone Color of the Year for 2020 a truly immersive color experience for all. Link in bio to learn more about Classic Blue. #Pantone2020
El Pantone Color Institute dijo que reconoció sentimientos similares de inestabilidad en el mundo de hoy, desde Estados Unidos hasta Reino Unido, Hong Kong, Siria y en todo el mundo. Se decidió por un tono que ofrece la tranquilidad, la confianza y la conexión que las personas pueden estar buscando en un entorno global incierto.
Pantone ha elegido un color del año por más de dos décadas. En 1963, la compañía creó el Pantone Matching System, un sistema patentado utilizado en una variedad de industrias, como la impresión, el diseño gráfico y el diseño de moda para administrar los colores.
Pantone partnered with @theinside, a digitally native home furnishings brand, to develop a custom Color of the Year 2020 fabric that tactilely embodies the spirit of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue. The touch of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue was inspired by its transitional quality, and how that manifests in the sky at dusk. Classic blue translates into a soft, velvety texture to print on, further emphasizing the comforting quality of this year’s Color of the Year. The custom fabric will be available for a limited time to purchase on a select number of @TheInside's furnishings and decor. #Pantone2020
