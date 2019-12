Ex de Belinda pasa por un devastador momento

View this post on Instagram

For over 2 years now our baby boy has been enduring a pretty harsh reality. This is our normal. 🎗Daily chemo, monthly bloods and lumbar punctures. At the end of the day, nothing else matters but our boy getting though this journey and kicking cancer’s butt. 👪💪🏼 we have finally begun treatment here in the USA 🇺🇸 our family is strong and I know our little superman will get through this ❤️💕✨ #family #love #cancer