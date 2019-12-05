Algunas famosas parejas que no sobrevivieron la década

La década de 2010-2019 termina y con ella se van 10 años de amor y desamores, sin duda fue una época muy romántica para algunos famosos, quienes encontraron a su alma gemela y ahora viven felices por siempre.
Por otro lado, están las parejas que no corrieron con la misma suerte y terminaron su relación. Aquí te dejamos algunas de ellas.
Gabriel Soto y Geraldine Bazán
Comenzaron una relación poco antes de iniciar la década de los 2010, en 2009 nació su primera hija y en 2014 llegó la segunda. Parecía que todo iba viento en popa cuando en 2016 tomaron la decisión de casarse. Un año les duró la felicidad como marido y mujer pues en 2017 comenzaron los conflictos que terminarían separándolos. Apenas en 2019 la actriz reveló cómo fue la controvertida separación.
Cinco parejas famosas que se enamoraron a primera vista
Parejas que beben tienen mejor relación y son más felices
Miss Piggy y la Rana René
Here is the official statement from @RealMissPiggy and myself regarding our relationship: pic.twitter.com/uHCSsokqWR
— Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) August 4, 2015
Luego de estar juntos por tantos años, la Rana rené y su esposa, Piggy, decidieron poner fin a su relación. En un comunicado que lanzaron en 2015 aseguraron que se trataba por las distintas peleas que habían tenido. Afortunadamente parece que dejaron la relación en buenos términos y como profesionales siguen trabajando juntos.
Jennifer Aniston y Justin Theroux
View this post on Instagram
Justin Theroux is speaking out for the first time about his split from Jennifer Aniston, calling the breakup "heartbreaking," yet "gentle." The 47-year-old actor and 49-year-old actress revealed in February that they had separated at the end of 2017 after two years of marriage and that they remain "best friends." "The good news is that was probably the most—I'm choosing my words really carefully—it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity," Theroux told the New York Times in comments posted on Saturday. "Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other," he later added. "It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be." Follow @amomama_usa #jeniferaniston #jenniferaniston #jenniferanistonfan #jenniferanistonmovie #jenniferanistonhair #jenniferanistonedit #jenniferanistonfans #jenniferanistonnews #aniston #anistontheroux #jenniferanistonjustintheroux #justintheroux #justintherouxfans #celebritynews #celebsnews
Luego de estar juntos por unos pocos años, en 2017 ambos decidieron que era momento de continuar por caminos distintos. Lo escandaloso del asunto fue porque coincidió con los tantos problemas que tuvieron Brad Pitt y Angelina.
Brangelina
En 2016 anunciaron el final de lo que parecía ser la historia de amor más polémica de la historia de Hollywood. Luego de una larga batalla legal, decidieron lo mejor para sus hijos.
Fergie y Josh Duhamel
La pareja era una de las favoritas del espectáculo, desde que iniciaron su romance en 2009 fueron de los matrimonios más sólidos que lamentablemente terminó en 2017.
Anna Faris y Chris Pratt
View this post on Instagram
Photo by @todayshow . "#ChrisPratt and #AnnaFaris are among ex-couples who appear to be on good terms after their split. When it comes to breakups, are men or women less fond of their exes? A new study has the surprising answer. Link in bio." #abundancemindset #goodthoughts #growthmindset #onlygoodvibes #personalgrowth #positiveaffirmations #positiveattitude #positiveenergy #positivelife #positivelifestyle #positiveliving #positivemind #positiveminds #positivemindset #positivemood #positiveselftalk #positivevibes #positivevibesonly #selfgrowth #selftalk #staypositive #thinkhappythoughts #thinkpositive #ipreview via
La pareja que muchos aún lamentan. Dicen que ella lo amó cuando él no estaba en la mejor condición física y que el actor solo esperó a tomar cuerpo para dejarla. Muchos aún siguen enfurecidos con el protagonista de Guardianes de la Galaxia.
Síguenos en Facebook ED Entretenimiento.
Más noticias de entretenimiento AQUÍ.
Con información de E-Online.