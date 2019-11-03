Mamá realiza sueño de su hijo y lo disfraza de princesa

El pequeño acude a un famoso parque de diversiones vestido de diferentes princesas.
Sin duda cualquier madre cumpliría el sueño de sus hijos, tal y como lo hizo ella quien disfrazo a su hijo de cuatro años de edad de Blanca Nieves y lo llevó a Disneyland, el pequeño padece autismo y era uno de sus más grandes sueños poder vestirse como todo una princesa.
Además de que el pequeño Evan padece autismo, también tiene microcefalia, estas condiciones médicas obligan al niño a estar en constantes cuidados y frecuentes visitas al hospital.
Por lo que a su corta edad el menor ya ha enfrentado muchas cosas malas pues, fue alejado de su madre biológica ya que durante su embarazo consumía drogas y tras su nacimiento Evan sufría malos tratos.
Durante una entrevista que concedió la madre adoptiva de Evan informó que vestirse como princesa era uno de los sueños del niño, así que un buen día decidió cumplírselo.
En una cuenta de Instagram fueron compartidas fotografías de la visita del pequeño a Disneyland y luego de algunos días ya le habían dado la vuelta al mundo.
