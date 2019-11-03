Mamá realiza sueño de su hijo y lo disfraza de princesa

View this post on Instagram

"We didn't even realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." ~ Winnie the Pooh ••• A little tip: Be sure to watch the video 'til the end. It's my favorite part 🥰 It's Friendship Friday and we are so thankful for our wonderful Disney pals! Wanna spend some time with your favorite friends on your next visit to Disneyland? Here's a few of my tricks (and treats!): 1. Hang out by the Livery Stable next to Mad Hatters on Main St at the front of the park. The characters pop right out of here and it's the perfect opportunity to get a video of your kiddo (or you, no judgment!) walking hand in hand with them. You can also ask a CM what time they're due to come out. 2. Be sure to check those Disney apps for time and location if you want to see a specific character. 3. Rest those aching feet by sitting on the benches near Pixie Hollow. Characters heading to Fantasyland use the walkway between Tomorrowland and Pixie Hollow. And extra bonus is the beautiful pond and flowers that make a stunning backdrop in this area! I hope to see LOTS of pics with your favorite characters and feel free to leave your tips in the comments below 👇🏽👇🏽