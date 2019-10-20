Mattel abre al público la mansión de Barbie en Malibú

View this post on Instagram

Growing up, if anyone fell in love with Barbie's Malibu beach house, it's your time. In honour of Barbie's 60th birthday, @mattel and @Airbnb are offering one group of lucky guests a once-in-a-lifetime stay at a real-life recreation of the birthday girl's Malibu Dreamhouse in California. However, only one lucky group of up to four guests will be able to book the Malibu Dreamhouse, as the listing is only available for a single two-night stay between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29. The first to book the house when reservations open on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. (PST) sharp will secure the stay — at just $60 per night. Also, Airbnb will also make a donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which aims to close the "dream gap," or the phenomenon whereby young girls begin doubting their own intelligence around the age of five. Ready to make your booking?