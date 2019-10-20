Mattel abre al público la mansión de Barbie en Malibú

Si alguna vez soñaste con hospedarte en la mansión de Malibú de Barbie, conocida como la “Dreamhouse”, ahora es tu momento. Por el 60 aniversario de Barbie, Mattel abrió al público la casa en la vida real de la muñeca en Malibú.
Ahora la casa está disponible para renta a través de Airbnb. Dispone de 3 pisos con dos habitaciones y dos baños, vistas al océano y espacios abiertos para familia y amigos. Además, cuenta con el famoso tobogán rosa de Barbie, que está conectado a una piscina gigante, un espacio de meditación, un patio y un cine personal. Visitantes también podrán ver un armario gigante con las versiones reales de los mejores conjuntos de la muñeca, como sus vestidos coloridos o su traje de astronauta.
Mattel ha abierto la casa para hasta cuatro personas durante el 27 y 29 de octubre de 2019. De acuerdo con Airbnb, la Dreamhouse será alquilada una sola vez. El coste será de 60 dólares la noche. El periodo de reservas se abrirá el 23 de octubre a las 11 de la mañana en California.
La visita incluirá una reunión con la estilista de pelo Jen Atkin, una clase de cocina de la chef Gina Clarke-Helm, una clase de esgrima con la atleta olímpica Ibtihaj Muhammad y un peinado por Mane Addicts Creator Collective.
