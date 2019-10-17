Billy Porter será el hada madrina en ‘La Cenicienta’

Por
Mar
-

El actor estadounidense Billy Porter confirmó que participará en la nueva versión live action de La Cenicienta, en donde dará vida a el Hada Madrina.

La cinta será dirigida por Kay Cannon y su estreno está programado para 2021. En el papel de la protagonista hará su debut la cantante cubana-estadounidense Camila Cabello. Se dice que Idina Menzel está en planes para ser la malvada madrastra.

Latrice Royale, la drag queen que quieren para interpretar a Úrsula

Disney responde a críticas de ‘La Sirenita’

Porter hará una nueva versión del hada madre y guiará los pasos de Cenicienta. Aún no se han dado muchos detalles sobre la nueva producción. El actor de 50 años aseguró durante su participación en el New Yorker Festival que estará en el film.

Billy Porter es un icono de la comunidad LGBTI+, no solo por romper estándares de vestimenta, sino también por luchas por representar a la comunidad. En el mes de septiembre hizo historia al ganar un premio Emmy a Mejor Actor en Serie Dramática, pues se convirtió en el primer hombre abiertamente gay en recibir el galardón.

Síguenos en Facebook ED Entretenimiento.

Más noticias de entretenimiento AQUÍ.

Con información de Excelsior.

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor