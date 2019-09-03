Jonas Brothers visitan a fan con cáncer que no pudo ir a su concierto

Por
Mar
-

Una fan de los Jonas Brothers no pudo asistir a su concierto en Pensilvania debido a que tenía que recibir una quimioterapia. Sin embargo, los hermanos la sorprendieron en su cuarto en el hospital y el conmovedor momento quedó grabado en video.

Lily Jordan de 16 años mandó un mensaje a través de su cuenta de Instagram. “Jonas Brothers, se supone que debía estar en su concierto mañana, pero estoy recibiendo una quimioterapia en el hospital de enfrente. Si gustan puede pasar a mi habitación”, escribió la joven en broma

Los Jonas Brothers se suben al tren urbano con Sebastián Yatra

Los ‘Jonas Brothers’ regresan después de 6 años

La publicación inmediatamente se hizo viral y llamó la atención de los Jonas, quienes fueron a verla a su habitación, platicaron con ella y aprovecharon para tomarse una fotografía.

Los hermanos también le prometieron que le dedicarían su canción favorita, lo cual emocionó mucho a Lily.

Síguenos en Facebook ED Entretenimiento.

Más noticias de entretenimiento AQUÍ.

Con información de Tribuna.

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor