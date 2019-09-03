Jonas Brothers visitan a fan con cáncer que no pudo ir a su concierto

Una fan de los Jonas Brothers no pudo asistir a su concierto en Pensilvania debido a que tenía que recibir una quimioterapia. Sin embargo, los hermanos la sorprendieron en su cuarto en el hospital y el conmovedor momento quedó grabado en video.
Lily Jordan de 16 años mandó un mensaje a través de su cuenta de Instagram. “Jonas Brothers, se supone que debía estar en su concierto mañana, pero estoy recibiendo una quimioterapia en el hospital de enfrente. Si gustan puede pasar a mi habitación”, escribió la joven en broma
A gal can dream! #lilyseesthejonasbrotherschallenge2019 #survivingandthriving #thesunwillriseandwewilltryagain PS the amount of love and support I started feeling as soon as I posted this on my story made my heart so full and warm it’s all because of you guys so thanks because y’all are the best ever 💖💖
La publicación inmediatamente se hizo viral y llamó la atención de los Jonas, quienes fueron a verla a su habitación, platicaron con ella y aprovecharon para tomarse una fotografía.
Los hermanos también le prometieron que le dedicarían su canción favorita, lo cual emocionó mucho a Lily.
BEST VIDEO YOU'LL SEE TODAY: The Jonas Brothers surprised Lily Jordan at Penn State Children's Hospital before their show tonight! The inspiring teen has been battling cancer for years, & raises money for other children with the disease. Lily says the visit "made her life."❤️ pic.twitter.com/q6qctFanbo
— Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) September 1, 2019
