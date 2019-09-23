Los mejores looks de los Premios Emmy 2019

Este domingo 22 de septiembre tuvo lugar la gala de los Emmys 2019 en donde la alfombra morada se llenó de glamour y talento. Y si te perdiste el espectáculo, te dejaremos los mejores looks de red carpet.
Zendaya de Vera Wang
Amy Adams de Fendi
Gwyneth Paltrow de Valentino
Emilia Clarke de Valentino
‘Game of Thrones’ recibe 32 nominaciones al Emmy
Total colors al estilo de Fallon Carrington
Naomi Watts de Christian Dior
Sophie Turner de Louis Vuitton
Maisie Williams de J.W.Anderson
Catherine Zeta-Jones de Georges Hobeika
Kim Kardashian de Vivienne Westwood y Kendall Jenner de Richard Quinn
Taraji P. Henson de Vera Wang
View this post on Instagram
GOD BLESS @verawang @verawanggang @priyadeluxe @keithlissner AND ENTIRE CREW. I LOVE YOU GUYS SOOOOOO DEEP @jasonbolden @ashuntasheriff @tymwallacehair WHAT AN AMAZING NIGHT!!!! 🙏🏾💋💋💋 #Repost @jasonbolden ・・・ MUTHA IN CUSTOM VERA WANG x Roberto Coin Jewels 👄 #JSNstyleteam
Joey King de Zac Posen
Isla Fisher de Zuhair Murad
Sandra Oh de Zac Posen
View this post on Instagram
Ontem foi o #emmy e como sempre não faltou looks maravilhosos looks no tapete vermelho, o De ela para elas separou os 3 melhores looks: #sandraoh a nossa eterna Cristina Yang de Grey's Anatomy apostou em um look discreto e muito elegante. A sempre sorridente #emiliaclarke apostou em um decotão e #reginaking estava lindíssima com um elegante vestido azul.
Ava DuVernay de Christian Siriano
Kerry Washington de Alexandre Vauthier
Kristen Bell de Dior
Michelle Williams de Louis Vuitton
Lena Headey de Brock Collection
Mandy Moore de Brandon Maxwell
Gwendoline Christie de Gucci
Christina Applegate de Derek Lam
Viola Davis de Alberta Ferretti
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees tonight! As always, thank you to my amazing glam squad!!! ❤️🙏 . . . My #Emmys2019 look: Dress by @albertaferretti Jewelry by @forevermark Hair by @jamikawilson Makeup by @autumnmoultriebeauty Manicure by @christinaviles Styled by @elizabethstewart1
Regina King de Jason Wu
Jodie Comer de Tom Ford
Julia Louis-Dreyfus de Oscar de la Renta
View this post on Instagram
LOOK of the E M M Y Awards✨ @officialjld shines in a gold @oscardelarenta gown at the #EmmyAwards via @townandcountrymag . . #julialouisdreyfus #veep #fashion #style #instafashion #clothes #fashionista #shopping #styles #outfit #fashionblogger #fashionstyle #ootdfashion #fashionstylist #wardrobegoals #womensfashion #fallfashion #womensfashionstyle #creativity #influencer #outfitoftheday #denverfashion #stylebook #mylooktoday #fashionlover #whattowear #outfitdaily #lookoftheday #rachellefortstyle @rachellefortstyle
Alex Borstein de Kevin Bennett
Phoebe Waller-Bridge de Monique Lhuillier
Julia Garner de Cong Tri
Síguenos en Facebook ED Entretenimiento.
Más noticias de entretenimiento AQUÍ.
Con información de Trendencias.