Los mejores looks de los Premios Emmy 2019

Este domingo 22 de septiembre tuvo lugar la gala de los Emmys 2019 en donde la alfombra morada se llenó de glamour y talento. Y si te perdiste el espectáculo, te dejaremos los mejores looks de red carpet.

Zendaya de Vera Wang

But wow, what a moment

Amy Adams de Fendi 

Gwyneth Paltrow de Valentino

Emilia Clarke de Valentino

Naomi Watts de Christian Dior

Sophie Turner de Louis Vuitton

Maisie Williams de J.W.Anderson

#Emmys

Catherine Zeta-Jones de Georges Hobeika

Kim Kardashian de Vivienne Westwood y Kendall Jenner de Richard Quinn

Taraji P. Henson de Vera Wang

Joey King de Zac Posen

Isla Fisher de Zuhair Murad 

Sandra Oh de Zac Posen

Ava DuVernay de Christian Siriano

Kerry Washington de Alexandre Vauthier

Kristen Bell de Dior

Michelle Williams de Louis Vuitton

Lena Headey de Brock Collection

Mandy Moore de Brandon Maxwell

Gwendoline Christie de Gucci

Christina Applegate de Derek Lam

Viola Davis de Alberta Ferretti

Regina King de Jason Wu

Jodie Comer de Tom Ford

Julia Louis-Dreyfus de Oscar de la Renta

Alex Borstein de Kevin Bennett

Phoebe Waller-Bridge de Monique Lhuillier

Julia Garner de Cong Tri

