El príncipe William comparte emotiva foto de su infancia junto a Harry

Con esta fotografía el futuro rey de Inglaterra descarta que exista un distanciamiento con su hermano el príncipe Harry.
A través de la cuenta Instagram de los duques de Cambridge, el príncipe William compartió una emotiva fotografía donde aparece junto a su hermano menor Harry, los príncipes tenían 6 y 4 años de edad respectivamente, fue tomada en una estación de bomberos, con esta imagen el futuro rey de Inglaterra descarta que haya un distanciamiento con el duque de Sussex.
Emilio Azcarra y la lujosa fiesta que le hizo a su esposa
Belinda impacta con sudadera de 150 mil pesos
Además en la imagen aparece su mamá Lady Di y sus primos los príncipes: Peter Phillips y Zara Tindall. En la fotografía se informó que fue tomada en los terrenos de Sandringham House, en 1988, así como también se compartió un mensaje por día 999, cuyo propósito es reconocer el servicio de los bomberos, quienes se dedican al rescate de familias en situaciones de emergencia, “Como sociedad, debemos nuestro bienestar y, de hecho, nuestras vidas a los hombres y mujeres en nuestros servicios de emergencia que trabajan incansablemente para protegernos en algunas de las circunstancias más difíciles”, dice la publicación.
Cabe mencionar que la conmemoración del día 999 inicia cada año a las 9 de la mañana, el día nueve del noveno día y el objetivo es celebrar y rendir homenaje al trabajo invaluable que llevan a cabo los servicios de emergencia y el servicio de respuesta.
View this post on Instagram
Today marks #999DayUK, when we celebrate and say thank you to our incredible Police, Fire and Emergency Medical services 👮♀👨🚒👩⚕ and all our specialised emergency services for all that they do to keep us safe. The first photograph in this post is of The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex and their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, with their cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall in the yard of the Old Fire Station 🚒 in the grounds of Sandringham House in 1988. On 999 Day later today The Duke will visit @TheFirefightersCharity at Harcombe House in Devon to hear about the support that the centre provides to members of the fire and rescue service and their families, and meet representatives from across the emergency services sector. On the extraordinary work of our emergency services, The Duke of Cambridge said: "As a society, we owe our wellbeing, and indeed our lives, to the men and women in our emergency services who work tirelessly to protect us in some of the most difficult circumstances. It is only fitting that we should recognise the vital role that they play, and pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities." 999 Day begins annually at 9am on the 9th September (the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month) and is held to pay tribute to the invaluable work that is carried out by the emergency services and responders. 📷 Getty images / Press Association
