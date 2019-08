Sacerdote devoto a Dios y al ejercicio hace arder las redes

View this post on Instagram

Morgonens pass avklarat 7 rounds 5 front squat 20 2kb rack lunges Rest as needed —– For time 5 rounds 10 2kb thrusters 10 db snatch 10 burpee over bar —– 5 rounds 10 2kb row 10 2kb dead clean 10 strict dips Rest as needed —– 6 rounds 20m 2kb lunges with press Max strict pullups Rest as needed #crossfit #cfvanheim #kettlebell #frontsquat #lunges #snatch #clean #dips #uppsala