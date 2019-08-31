Muere Gordon Bressack creador de “Pinky y Cerebro”

Su hijo dio a conocer la muerte de su papá, quien destacó en los años 90 como escritor de las caricaturas creadas por el animador Tom Ruegger.
El hijo del guionista Gordon Bressack informó sobre la muerte de su papá, quien tenía 68 años de edad, fue el creador de series animadas como Pinky y Cerebro, Animaniacs y Las aventuras de Tiny Toons.
Pepillo Origel aparece en diminuto traje de baño
Tío de Belinda le reclama por acoso de sus seguidores, tras aparecer juntos en foto
Su hijo James Cullen, quien también es escritor, director y productor, subió una fotografía al lado de su padre con un mensaje en el que destaca la labor de Gordon como mentor, héroe y mejor amigo, además de impulsar su carrera como cineasta.
La carreta del guionista destacó en la década de los noventa como escritor de varios episodios de las caricaturas creadas por el animador estadounidense Tom Ruegger, quien por medio de su cuenta oficial de Twitter expresó su sentir por el fallecimiento del también guionista.
Parte de los episodios que escribió el fallecido guionista fue en caricaturas como Los 13 fantasmas de Scooby-Doo, en 1986; Pitufos, entre 1983 y 1989; Las aventuras de Tiny Toons, en 1990 y 1991; Las Tortugas Ninja, adolescentes mutantes”, en 1991.
Cabe mencionar que el reconocimiento de Bressack llegó con Animaniacs, caricatura en la que participó entre 1993 y 1997; Pinky y Cerebro, de 1995 a 1998; y Pinky, Elvira y Cerebro, de 1998 y 1999, con las que logró ganar tres Daytime Emmy, galardón que se otorga a los mejores programas transmitidos en horario diurno (de las 14:00 a las 18:00 horas).
View this post on Instagram
Words cant begin to describe how i am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most of all you were my Dad. I will miss you more than you will ever know. I knew this day would come but some how always thought that you would beat the odds and live forever, because thats what you did, you beat the odds. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for being a story teller and instilling a love of stories into me. Thank you for making me watch movie after movie when i was little and asking me questions about them. Thank you for telling me I was going to be a filmmaker before I ever even knew what that meant. You meant the world to me, you always have and you always will. Ill always be grateful for being able to write with the best writer I ever knew, you, and i will cherish that film for the rest of my life. Ironically we both were writing that story about this moment today, and yet we never really told the other one. I love you dad, to the moon and back. Ill miss you always. RIP. For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh, and im very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made. If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or anamaniacs and have a laugh in his honor. I know its what he would want.
Síguenos en Facebook ED Entretenimiento.
Más noticias de entretenimiento AQUÍ.
Con información EXCELSIOR.