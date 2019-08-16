Revelan a quién se parece Archie, hijo de los Duques de Sussex

El primogénito del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle ya tiene tres meses de haber nacido y se encuentra en perfecto estado de salud.
Una fuente cercana a los Duques de Sussex reveló que su hijo Archie Harrison, ya comenzó a mostrar los primeros rasgos que ha heredado de sus papás, además comentó que lo llaman cariñosamente ‘Baby Sussex’, “Tiene unas piernas bonitas e hinchadas” y es “realmente adorable”, informó la fuente.
Niña hace divertida reverencia a Kate Middleton
Lorenzo Lazo comparte emotiva foto de Edith González
El primogénito del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, nació el 6 de mayo de este año, ya tiene tres meses, por lo que comienza ha mostrar signos de a quién de sus papás se parece, la fuente reveló que Archie Harrison heredó el cabello rojizo de su padre.
Cabe mencionar que los Duques de Sussex han mostrado pocas fotografías del Royal baby, las uncias que se tienen es cuando lo presentaron al mundo, los festejos del día de la madre, así como del padre y de su bautizo donde dejaron ver más su rostro.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal