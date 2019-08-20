Elton John teme que se repita la historia de la princesa Diana

El músico Elton John declaró recientemente en su cuenta de Instagram que quiere a los medios lejos de Meghan y Harry, pues asegura que si continúan hostigándolos terminarán como la princesa Diana.
La pareja real visitó a Elton en Francia con motivo de abogar por los problemas ambientales, sin embargo fueron objeto de críticas por parte de los medios. El cantante se encuentra profundamente angustiado, pues no solo son relatos maliciosos, sino distorsionados.
Sir Elton siente la necesidad de proteger a Harry y su familia de la prensa, quienes por hostigar a la princesa Diana la llevaron a la muerte.
Además, el cantante defendió a la pareja de las críticas y dijo que el viaje les sirvió para tomar un descanso pacífico después de un año agitado, por lo que requirieron el jet privado. John informó que el duque de Sussex pidió que el vuelo fuera neutral en carbono por su compromiso con el medio ambiente.
I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death. After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™ I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.
